Shelby Jean Cahall was born June 9th, 1937 to Elva May and William Conley.
Passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family under the care of Compass Regional Hospice.
Survived by her husband, Donald, of 67 years, her five children: Don Cahall Jr. (Diane) of Camden, DE; Ron Cahall of Wilmington, DE; David Cahall (Debbie) of Millington, MD; Elva Lyn Hardy (John) of Ramona, CA and Donna Schrader of Millington, MD; her 10 grandchildren: Laura, Jason, Tiffany, Dana, J.D., Amber, Michael, Mark, Kenzie and Trish and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers; contributions can be made to the Compass Regional Hospice or the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Chestertown, MD.
Memorial services to be determined at a later date due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kent County News on May 19, 2020.