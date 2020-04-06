|
Sheldon David Tate of Millington, MD died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home in Millington. He was 35.
"Tate" was born March 27, 1985 in Providence, Rhode Island the son of Leonard Sheldon Lee and Cheryl Lucinda Tate. "Tate" attended school in Kent County and then the Capital School district for a year before leaving in the 11th grade. He earned his GED a few years later. "Tate" went to work for several restaurants and other areas of the food industry. In 2016 he went to work for George Kennedy as a general laborer. He enjoyed watching TV and spending time with his kids. He also enjoyed cooking, singing and spending time with his friends and family.
"Tate" was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Walter Tate, maternal great grandmother, Margarite Dickson and step father, Preston Dean.
He survived by his mother Cheryl Tate-Dean of Millington, MD, his father Leonard Lee of Providence, RI. His two daughters Londyn N. Tate and Alivia M. Tate both of Millington, MD. A sister Dorian Dean. A brother Robert Snelling Jr., both of Millington, MD. Maternal grandmother Doris Tate Simmons (Rev Samuel Simmons) of Dover, DE. Aunts Margaret Brown (Robert) North East, MD and Deborah Scott (James) Dover, DE. The mother of his daughters Tawnya Brown, and his one and only #Graveyard Crew! A service will be held privately by the family with a memorial service planned once this pandemic is over.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 9, 2020