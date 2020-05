Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley K. Hamilton passed away at Shore Regional Medical Center on the evening of May 15, 2020, at the age of 84. Respects can be paid on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be private and for immediate family only.



