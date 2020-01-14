|
He served as a Sargent in the U.S. Air Force, as a past Commander of Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228 in Rock Hall, Md., a member of the Kent County Planning and Zoning Board. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State university, and retired from the Neshaminy School District in Pa.
Memorial Services are Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00. Am in the United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Main and Sharp Streets in Rock Hall, Md.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020