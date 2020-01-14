Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Main and Sharp Streets
Rock Hall, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Gary Watson Jr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Gary Watson Jr. Obituary
He served as a Sargent in the U.S. Air Force, as a past Commander of Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228 in Rock Hall, Md., a member of the Kent County Planning and Zoning Board. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State university, and retired from the Neshaminy School District in Pa.

Memorial Services are Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00. Am in the United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Main and Sharp Streets in Rock Hall, Md.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -