SMSgt John Alan Wessel
1950 - 2020
SMSgt John Alan Wessel, 70, formerly of Chestertown, MD and resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 30, 2020. Mr. Wessel retired after 26 years of service with the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deborah Wessel; daughter, Kimberly Downing (Britt); son, David Wessel (Michele); grandchildren, Emily, Rylee, Jonathan and Dalton; brothers, James Wessel (Dee) and Edwin Wessel (Patty); and Marsha Bramble. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Kent County News on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Had plenty of great times with John. Lost track over the past decade or two. Prayers for his friends and family.
Bill Look
Friend
