Stanley Piotrowski Jr.
1934 - 2020
Stanley Piotrowski, Jr. of Rock Hall, MD died at home on July 16, 2020. He was 86.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 20, 1934 the son of the late Stanley Piotrowski, Sr., and Helen Rudzinski Piotrowski.

Stan was married to Shirley Tracy in 1957 and the couple resided in Newtown Square, PA where he opened Stan's Barbershop. Later he was the owner and operator of Stan's Janitorial. Shirley predeceased him in 1988. He was a founding member of Bible Baptist Church in West Chester, PA.

Stan was an accomplished musician and artist. He and his wife, Ellen, played at many of the churches in Kent County, MD as well as many other venues. He was the president of the Rock Hall Seniors from 2015-2018 and they attended Wesley Chapel Church.

In addition to his wife, Ellen, he is survived by his children: Thomas Piotrowski (Kass), Teri Black (Dr. Christopher), Mark Piotrowski (Karen), and Michael Piotrowski (Kristen) along with his grandchildren: Matthew, Luke, David, Brian, Shirley, Jackson, Thomas, and Jacob. He is also survived by his brothers: William Pierznik and Robert Pierznik.

Stan was preceded in death by his brother Thomas and his sisters, Delores and Lorraine and a grandson David.

Stan will be greatly missed.

The Coronavirus has impacted our daily lives and sadly the ability for us to gather as a community, therefore services will be held at a later date.

Published in Kent County News on Jul. 21, 2020.
