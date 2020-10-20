1/1
Stephen Nelson Prunty
1949 - 2020
Stephen "Steve" Nelson Prunty of Chestertown, Maryland died on October 14, 2020. He was 71.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on August 22, 1949 the son of the late William and Mary Virginia Clark Prunty.

Mr. Prunty earned a high school diploma in the U.S. Army and served during Vietnam as a door gunner. He was honorably discharged after three years of service.

Steve worked with Campbell's Sand & Gravel, for the Commisory, and managed the Exxon on Kent Island. His career was spent as a Water Plant Operator with Queen Anne's County Public Works. He will be fondly remembered as the best water plant operator QAC had. He retired in 2011.

Steve enjoyed racing, fixing, and restoring cars, supporting his daughters sporting events, going to car shows, family meals, and spending time with his grandson Ryan.

In addition to his wife Violet Ann Holland Prunty, of 47 years he is survived by two daughters: Carrie Ann Prunty of Chestertown, MD and Mary Ann Landa of Chestertown, MD, a sister: Carol Defibaugh of Glen Burnie, MD, a brother: Ralph Prunty of Kentucky, a grandson: Ryan Landa of Chestertown, MD, along with two special nephews: Freddy Wayne Lee and Tommy Whitt and his wife Michelle all of Winchester, VA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (10-11). Interment with honors will be held at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Hurlock. In lieu of flowers please donate to Compass Regional Hospice in Stephen's name.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Oct. 20, 2020.
