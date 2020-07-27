Stephen Sandebeck

Stephen H. Sandebeck, 69, of Salem, OH died suddenly July 5, 2020 from injuries suffered in a fall while visiting in Winneconne, WI.



Steve was a graduate of Washington College, where he played baseball and then coached at his alma mater. He lived in Kent County for many years.



Friends and family will gather to share stories and remember his "legacy" from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Rock Hall Yacht Club, Rock Hall. The event will be held outside. Food will be provided.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store