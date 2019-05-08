SASSAFRAS - Sterling A. Rowe, 55, of Sassafras, MD, passed away on May 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Christiana Hospital.

Sterling was born on April 13, 1964, son of Pernola Margie Christy and the late William M. Rowe Jr. He was raised in Sassafras and was a 1982 graduate of Kent County High School where he was active in the ROTC program. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving actively from 1982-1989 and completing his reserve commitment in 1992. After his honorable discharge, he began his career with Globe/Johnson Controls in Middletown, DE, with 30 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling, supporting his favorite NFL team the Oakland Raiders, and was a Mason.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Bell.

Along with his mother, Margie Christy, of Woodstock, GA; he is survived by his children: Dajuan Rowe, of Alexandria, VA; Debonee Rowe, of Camden-Wyoming, DE; and eight siblings: Ervin Christy, of Fredericktown, MD; Dorinda Sparks, of Dumfries, VA; Duane Christy, of Woodstock, GA; Teresa Christy, of Newark, DE; Tanya Rowe, of Newark, DE; Melvanna Bell, of Nightdale, NC; and Alishia Waters, of Middletown, DE.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE 19977, where funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.