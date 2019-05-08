SASSAFRAS - Sterling A. Rowe, 55, of Sassafras passed away on May 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Christiana Hospital.

Sterling was born on April 13, 1964, son of Pernola Margie Christy and the late William M. Rowe Jr. He was raised in Sassafras and was a 1982 graduate of Kent County High School, where he was active in the ROTC program. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving actively from 1982-1989 and completing his reserve commitment in 1992. After his honorable discharge, he began his career with Globe/Johnson Controls in Middletown, Del. with 30 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and supporting his favorite NFL team the Oakland Raiders. He was a Mason.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Bell.

Along with his mother Margie Christy of Woodstock, Ga., he is survived by his children Dajuan Rowe of Alexandria, Va. and Debonee Rowe of Camden-Wyoming, Del.; and eight siblings, Ervin Christy of Fredericktown, Dorinda Sparks of Dumfries, Va., Duane Christy of Woodstock, Teresa Christy of Newark, Del., Tanya Rowe of Newark, Del., Melvanna Bell of Nightdale, N.C. and Alishia Waters of Middletown.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, t Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, Del., where funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13 in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, Del.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on May 9, 2019