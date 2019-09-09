|
Stephen Scott Anderton. Born August 11, 1945, quietly lost his battle with ibuprofen Monday, September 2 in his home of 38-years, surrounded by immediate family. Probably best known as the successful proprietor of Millington Hardware, a store he bought at age 55 and operated for 19 years, he was also a writer, letterpress printer, bookbinder, horse-shoer, woodworker, and distressingly good cook for someone who owned 0 cookbooks. Shot in Vietnam while serving as a medic, he celebrated 50 years as an implacable paraplegic in February.
Few knew that he had studied five languages or that he had published short stories while living in New York City, but it was an open secret that he was a loyal friend and among the most charitable curmudgeons of the Millington community. He loved (or tolerated) little kids, read his children the classics, eschewed violence and argument, listened without judgment, spoke objectively, and valued civility above all else. He took many of us in when we needed somewhere to be and shared of himself generously.
At the time of his death, his wallet contained a driver's license, military ID, insurance card, 30-year old pictures of his now-grown children, a quote from Smedley Butler, and five ACLU cards. He will be remembered as a loving spouse, brother, father, and grandfather, a dear friend, and a charitable soul. He was preceded in death by his mother a few short months ago and is survived by his wife, Cindy, children Gretchen (Dan) and Martin (Walker), grandchildren Jack and Asher, and sister Carol, brothers Mark (Kathy) and John (Susan), his Anarcho-Apocalyptic Manifesto (in rhymed iambic couplets) and a printed, unbound novel in the living room, The Lawyer in Love. Long will he live in our memories, just as he did in our lives, on his own terms.
No service will be held, but all are welcome for Beer and BBQ in his honor in the Millington Hardware parking lot, Sunday, September 29 from 1 to 3 pm. This was his wish. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Salvation Army (PO Box 91, Cambridge, MD 21613) a charity Steve gave to regularly because they provide direct support to people in need. If you can stomach it, raise a glass of Vendage Cabernet Sauvignon.
Published in The Kent County News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019