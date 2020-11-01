1/
Sue Rae Zukowski
1946 - 2020
Sue Rae Zukowski, 74 of Chestertown, MD, passed away on October 30, 2020 in her home.

Mrs. Zukowski was born on September 10, 1946, daughter of the late Raymond Corey Jones and Pauline E. Wallace Jones. She was raised in Galena where she was a 1964 graduate of Galena High School. Sue worked for Action Cleaning Company for 18 years and for the last 20 years owned and operated a cleaning business. She was a member of Betterton United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, yard sales and listening to Elvis.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Michael Darrah in 2014, a sister Betty Hewitt and a niece Wendy Hewitt.

Mrs. Zukowski is survived by her husband of 30 years, Henry G. 'Hank' Zukowski, daughter in law, Denise Darrah of Pasadena, sister, Peggy McPhail (Kenny) of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Zachery and Samantha Darrah; nephew, Chuck Pardee; nieces Missy Pitts, Heather Langford, and Meghan Jones and dear friends Nancy Meeks and Sue Copper.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Betterton U.M. Church, PO Box 131, Betterton, MD. 21610

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 1, 2020.
