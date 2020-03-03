|
|
Surrinder Mohan Dutta (Sam) 63, of Millington, passed away on Thursday Feb 27, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Sam was born on June 29th 1956 to the late Achru Dutta and Krishna Datta. He is survived by his wife Bala Dutta, son Rahul Dutta & wife Pooja Gupta, daughter Shweta Dutta-Sethi & husband Saurabh Sethi, brothers Sushil, Sunil & Sudhir Datta & families, and sister Chander Sharma & children.
Sam was an incredible person, a jack of all trades per say. He enjoyed spending quality time with family, telling stories to everyone he met along the way, and running his One-stop shop in Millington.
A public service will be held by the family on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton MD from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm.. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at Asbury Methodist Church in the hall on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Kent County News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020