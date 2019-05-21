MILLINGTON - Susan Ann Faber, 71, of Millington, MD, passed away on May 15, 2019 in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore.

Mrs. Faber was born on August 5, 1947 in Shamokin, PA, daughter of the late Carroll Baker and Shirley Heck. At the age of 15, she moved to Rock Hall where she was a 1965 graduate of Rock Hall High School. Later that year, she married J. Andrew Faber Jr. and lived in Kansas, New York, and Pennsylvania before settling in Millington in 1983.

Susan worked as a machine operator for Kraft Foods for over 15 years, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, and visiting Dover Downs.

She was preceded by two brothers: Billy Baker, Bud Baker; and a sister, Cheryl Spencer.

Mrs. Faber is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph 'Andy' Faber Jr.; children: Vernice Faber, of Goldsboro, MD; John Faber, of Millington, MD; a sister, Judy Yeager, of New York; grandson, Logan Andrew Faber; and step-father, Frank Mamerto.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD. Published in The Kent County News on May 23, 2019