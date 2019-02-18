ROCK HALL - Suzanne Albaugh Lucas of Delta, PA, died on February 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter and family. She was 75.

She was born in Baltimore on Oct. 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lorraine Warner Albaugh. She attended schools in Baltimore and would soon move to Rock Hall, MD.

On Jan. 26, 1960, she married Robert Earl Lucas Sr., they were married for over 32 years. She worked as an Administrative Assistant with many businesses, most recently, Lacaze Realty in Easton, MD.

Mrs. Lucas resided in Pennsylvania and Maryland but always counted Rock Hall as home. She was a prior member of New Freedom Methodist Church in New Freedom, PA. She adored her children and grandchildren and was a voracious reader.

She is survived by her children: Robert E. Lucas Jr. and wife Nancy, of Colorado; Timothy Lucas and wife Patricia, of Vero Beach, FL; Laurie Hilsmeier and husband Damon, of Delta, PA; a sister, Margaret Hanson and husband William Sr., of Daytona Beach, FL; along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 12 Noon at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, where relatives and friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.