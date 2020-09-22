1/1
T. Edward Yiannakis
1954 - 2020
T. Edward Yiannakis, 66 of Worton, MD passed away on September 21, 2020 at University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Ed was born on February 14, 1954, son of the late James T. and Florence J. Willis Yiannakis. He was raised in Aberdeen, MD and spent weekends in Kent County. In 1973 he married Jane and they moved to Kent County. Ed was a skilled machinist working for business including CSX where he retired in 2019. He also taught auto mechanics at Talbot County Schools.

He was a member of NRA and taught Hunter Safety Courses, he enjoyed turkey hunting and loved history especially the Civil and Korean Wars. His greatest joys were his grandchildren.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Stephen, William and James Yiannakis and a grandson Sawyer Bachmann.

Ed is survived by his wife of 47 years Jane Spray Yiannakis; children, Amy Barrett (Chris) of Millington, Jason Yiannakis of Church Hill, Karen Yiannakis of Chestertown and Cheryl Bachmann (Colin) of Sudlersville; 9 grandchildren, Brayden (Jess) and Carrigan Barrett, Peyton and Jaxson Yiannakis, Ayla and Greyson House, and Meara, Remy and Silas Bachmann and many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, September 28 from 11 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 1 pm.

Burial will follow in Still Pond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Kent County High School Automotive Program, 25301 Lambs Meadow Rd. Worton, MD 21678.

Published in Kent County News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
