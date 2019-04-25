CHESTERTOWN - Taylor Wayne Rodney of Chestertown died on April 14, 2019. He was 33 years old.

Taylor was born on Nov. 29, 1985 in Boynton Beach, Fla. Taylor was the son of the late E. Franklin Rodney, and Susan B. Knotts and Charles Messer of Chestertown.

Taylor is survived by his sister Chelsea Smith (Jon) of Smyrna, Del.; brothers Dillan Knotts of Annapolis and Nicholas Rodney of New Port Richey, Fla.; step-siblings V. Brandon Knotts (Shannon) of Henderson and Shanna Knotts of Preston; and beloved grandparents Wayne and Henrietta Anthony of Chestertown, Betty Lou Taylor of Salisbury and Wayne Rodney of North Carolina. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. In addition to his father, Taylor was preceded in death by uncles Mark W. Anthony and Kevin W. Rodney.

Taylor attended Queen Anne's County High School and University of Maryland, College Park, graduating in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture.

Wherever Taylor lived or traveled, he had many friends and family who loved and cared for him. Taylor was a good man, loyal friend, a loving soul to many, and had an infectious smile that will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Elks Lodge, 8631 Bell Rose Lane, Chestertown. Please bring memories and stories to share. Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 25, 2019