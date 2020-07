CHESTERTOWN, MD -- Theodore William Landskroener, a former Navy pilot who owned and operated a successful window and door business in Queen Anne's County for more than 40 years, died May 2, 2020. He was 96.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Chester River Yacht and County Club at the "Cart Shed" adjacent to the club. Anyone wishing to share a memory or tell a story, please contact the funeral home or the family.