Thedral Williams Jr.
Thedral "Tedie" Williams, Jr. , 61 passed away in Baltimore, MD. Celebration of Life services will be 1:00 PM., Saturday, July 18th at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD with a two hour walk through viewing before service. Friends may also call Friday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Monday, July 20th at Emmanuel UM Church Cemetery, Chestertown, MD. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.

Published in Kent County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
