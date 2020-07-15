Thedral "Tedie" Williams, Jr. , 61 passed away in Baltimore, MD. Celebration of Life services will be 1:00 PM., Saturday, July 18th at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD with a two hour walk through viewing before service. Friends may also call Friday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Monday, July 20th at Emmanuel UM Church Cemetery, Chestertown, MD. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 15, 2020.