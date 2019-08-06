|
Theresa Nancy Collyer of Rock Hall, MD passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. She was 53. Born on September 26, 1965, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco Salvatore and Patricia Kathleen Murray Tirotta. She attended Archbishop Prendergast High School and The University of Phoenix. Theresa worked at LaMotte Chemical Company for 26 years as a Chemical Lab Technician Supervisor and Purchasing Agent. She married Jeffrey S. Collyer on October 11, 2014 on the beach in Rock Hall. Theresa was a member of two softball teams; Farm Rules and Fish Whistle and was also member of the Order of the Eastern Star #86. She loved her grandchildren, photography, and her dog Delila. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Theresa E. Thacker and husband Jason of Chesapeake City, MD; a son, Chris Kachigian and wife Heather of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Summer and Sky Thacker of Chesapeake City, MD; step-daughters, Elizabeth Collyer and Samantha Collyer of Rock Hall, MD; a sister, Patricia A. Schmidt and husband John of Newtown Square, PA, and a niece, Kimberly A. Schmidt. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (10am - 12pm). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, following the service. Friends are invited to share memories during the service. In Lieu of flowers make donations to 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231
