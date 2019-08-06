Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Collyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Collyer


1965 - 2019
Send Flowers
Theresa Collyer Obituary
Theresa Nancy Collyer of Rock Hall, MD passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. She was 53. Born on September 26, 1965, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco Salvatore and Patricia Kathleen Murray Tirotta. She attended Archbishop Prendergast High School and The University of Phoenix. Theresa worked at LaMotte Chemical Company for 26 years as a Chemical Lab Technician Supervisor and Purchasing Agent. She married Jeffrey S. Collyer on October 11, 2014 on the beach in Rock Hall. Theresa was a member of two softball teams; Farm Rules and Fish Whistle and was also member of the Order of the Eastern Star #86. She loved her grandchildren, photography, and her dog Delila. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Theresa E. Thacker and husband Jason of Chesapeake City, MD; a son, Chris Kachigian and wife Heather of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Summer and Sky Thacker of Chesapeake City, MD; step-daughters, Elizabeth Collyer and Samantha Collyer of Rock Hall, MD; a sister, Patricia A. Schmidt and husband John of Newtown Square, PA, and a niece, Kimberly A. Schmidt. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (10am - 12pm). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, following the service. Friends are invited to share memories during the service. In Lieu of flowers make donations to 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.