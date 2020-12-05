1/1
Thomas Dulin Clark
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Dulin Clark, 75 of Chestertown, MD passed away on December 1, 2020 at home.

Mr. Clark was born on October 12, 1945 in Easton, MD, son of the late Cromwell Dulin Clark and Julia Elma Harrington Clark. Mr. Clark was raised on his family's farm in Chestertown. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from 1963 until 1966 with a year overseas. He began his career with Verizon as a lineman and retired as a Outside Plant Construction Supervisor after 38 years of service. He also enjoyed farming.

He was a member of the Chestertown Elks, American Legion, NRA, North American Hunting Club and was a Hunter Safety Instructor for 42 years, (teaching over 2500 students). Tommy enjoyed big game hunting and grilling.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Clark in 1995.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 21 years Karen Clark, his son, Thomas Cromwell Clark of Denver, CO; stepchildren, Lori Hague of Rock Hall, MD, Amy Clark of Rock Hall, MD, Carolyn Hague of Fairlee, MD, Charles Hague of Rock Hall, MD and Michelle Hague of Chestertown, MD; a brother Lee Clark of Bear, DE and grandchildren, Finnleigh Clark, Tabitha, Andrew, Nathan, Julie, Jacie, Bobby, Michael, Nicole, Hanna, Dean and Kaylene.

Services were held privately in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech with burial in St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. James United Methodist Church, PO Box 156, Worton, MD 21678



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved