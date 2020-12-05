Thomas Dulin Clark, 75 of Chestertown, MD passed away on December 1, 2020 at home.Mr. Clark was born on October 12, 1945 in Easton, MD, son of the late Cromwell Dulin Clark and Julia Elma Harrington Clark. Mr. Clark was raised on his family's farm in Chestertown. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from 1963 until 1966 with a year overseas. He began his career with Verizon as a lineman and retired as a Outside Plant Construction Supervisor after 38 years of service. He also enjoyed farming.He was a member of the Chestertown Elks, American Legion, NRA, North American Hunting Club and was a Hunter Safety Instructor for 42 years, (teaching over 2500 students). Tommy enjoyed big game hunting and grilling.Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Clark in 1995.Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 21 years Karen Clark, his son, Thomas Cromwell Clark of Denver, CO; stepchildren, Lori Hague of Rock Hall, MD, Amy Clark of Rock Hall, MD, Carolyn Hague of Fairlee, MD, Charles Hague of Rock Hall, MD and Michelle Hague of Chestertown, MD; a brother Lee Clark of Bear, DE and grandchildren, Finnleigh Clark, Tabitha, Andrew, Nathan, Julie, Jacie, Bobby, Michael, Nicole, Hanna, Dean and Kaylene.Services were held privately in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech with burial in St. James Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. James United Methodist Church, PO Box 156, Worton, MD 21678