Thomas Eugene "Gene" Jacobs passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was 80.
Born in Rock Hall, Maryland on July 28, 1940. He was the son of the late Charles and Edith Wheat Jacobs. Gene served in the United States Coast Guard from 1959 to 1963 aboard the USCGS Arbutus. After serving in the Coast Guard, Gene worked for Southern States before joining C&P Telephone Company in 1966. Gene worked as a lineman and then cable splicer for 35 years before his retirement in 2001.
In addition to his parents, Gene is predeceased by five siblings: brothers Calvin and Charles Jacobs, and sisters Marjorie Beck, Elva Lee Chaires, and Zola Nicholson.
Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce, along with their daughter, Nicole, both of Kennedyville.
Per Gene's wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company at 11993 Kennedyville Rd, Kennedyville, MD 21645 or Kennedyville United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 32, Kennedyville, MD 21645. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com