CHESTERTOWN - Thomas M. Ottenwaelder, 73, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on April 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Ottenwaelder was born on March 24, 1946 in New York City, son of the late Albert and Margaret Crawford Ottenwaelder. He was raised on Makamah Beach in Northport, NY, and lived on Long Island for over 50 years, raising his family and enjoying boating and sailing. Tom and the love of his life, Janet, relocated to Kent County in 1998 purchasing Berry Bush Farm where they enjoyed farm life. Tom worked for FedEx for 22 years as a truck mechanic, retiring in 2013.

Mr. Ottenwaelder is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Melchior Ottenwaelder; children: Jamie Roberts (Alan), of Waunakee, WI; Thomas Ottenwaelder (Patricia), Huntingtown, MD; Kerri Taylor (Christopher), of Melbourne, FL; and his sister, Annie Baldwin, of Northport, NY. He was a proud loving grandfather to James Roberts, Jake and Casey Ottenwaelder, and Grant Taylor.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. at their home, with a Celebration of Tom's Life beginning at 3 p.m.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019