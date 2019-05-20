Thomas Mark Golden, formerly of Pasadena, MD, passed away on May 14, 2019 at his home on the Eastern Shore. Born on Feb. 25, 1969 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Thomas and Ellen Golden. He graduated from Chesapeake High School in 1987.

Mark formed and operated Golden Drywall, LLC for 25 years. He enjoyed being with family, tending his garden, and cooking. He was an avid outdoorsman and a huge lacrosse fan.

He is survived by his beloved children: Mary, Emma, Lily; stepson, David; his parents: Thomas and Ellen Golden; his loving partner, Lori Bender and her children: Lacee, Fallon; grandchildren: Chase, Jaydon; sister, Melissa Frank (James); brother, Michael Golden (Kerry); many nieces, nephews, and his loving dog, Cora Jean Golden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mark loved animals, so his daughters suggested, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations. Click on either link below to go to their website then click the donate button. Please include Mark's name in the comments section: Animal Care Shelter, Kent County or Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne County.

Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, MD.

