1930 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Thomas R. Gears, 89 of Rock Hall died July 20, 2019 in Loftland Park Center, Seaford, DE.



Tommy was born on May 13, 1930, son of the late James T. Gears, Jr and Margaret Daisy Morris Gears. He was the groundskeeper of Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall from 1975 until his retirement in 2009. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Chestertown Elks Lodge 2474 and was fire police for Rock Hall V.F.C. He loved shooting pool.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Vivian Sewell Gears in 2008; his son Larry Gears and siblings, Gove, James, Larry and Mabel Gears, Elsie Bryden and Margaret Bolton.



Tommy is survived by his daughters, Linda Hurtt (Mike) of Still Pond and Regina Keen of Laurel, DE, step children, Robert Wagner (Donna) of Townsend, DE, Debbie Bramble (Joe) of Galena, Vivian Nordhoff (Chris) of Rock Hall, Sherrie Jacobs (Pres) of Tolchester and Robin Cannon (Leroy) of Galena, boys he helped raise, Richard Hill, Mark Hill and Jimmy Bish; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren.



A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26 from 12 to 1 pm in Wesley Chapel Church, Rock Hall, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Wesley Chapel Cemetery, c/o Burgess Tucker, PO Box 626, Rock Hall, MD 21661 or the Chestertown Elks Lodge, 8631 Bell Rose Lane, Chestertown, MD 21620



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on July 25, 2019