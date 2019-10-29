|
Thomas "Jay" Van Dyke died on October 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was 49.
Born on June 13, 1970 to Patricia Van Dyke and the late Robert H. Van Dyke, Jr in Chestertown, Maryland.
He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Jeannie of 28 years and a father to his children Jordan Jenson and Emily Hawthorne who was like a daughter to him. Jay was the youngest of six boys. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jay was well loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the . Services will be held privately. Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA. 130 Speer Road Chestertown, Maryland 21620
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 31, 2019