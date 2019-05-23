Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
CENTREVILLE - Tracy Lynn Morris, 54, of Centreville passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice.
Tracy was born in Chestertown on Oct. 11, 1964, the daughter of the late William L. (Duke) Morris and Doris Conley Morris.
Tracy graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1982, where she was a member of the Queen Anne's County marching band. She then attended the Medix School, where she earned her certificate for Expanded Functions in Dental Assisting. She worked as a dental assistant throughout her career.
Tracy's first and foremost love was her two sons and her four grandchildren. She loved to sing, dance and entertain with her many talents. She also enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. Tracy was a friend to everyone she met and loved by all that knew her. Her personality was brighter than the sun itself.
Tracy is survived by her sons Hunter Grahamer of Hebron and Holton Grahamer (Mariah) of Milford, Del.; four grandchildren, Brayden, Brodie, Hudson and Adley; brother Wayne Morris (Theresa) of Queen Anne; sister Brenda Dadds (Andy) of Centreville; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 29, in Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 408 S. Liberty St., Centreville. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneral home.com.
Published in The Kent County News on May 23, 2019
