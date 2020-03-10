Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Clemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Clemmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Clemmer Obituary
Troy Randall "Clem" Clemmer of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on March 5, 2020 at George Washington Hospital. He was 57. Born on July 18, 1962 in Pottstown, PA, he is the son of the late Donald R. and Patricia Ann Clemmer. He graduated from High School and moved to Rock Hall in 1981. Troy worked on the water and loved crabbing. He painted, worked in Construction and for a few years Lawn Care. He was one of those guys who would do anything for anyone, and he was a great friend. Troy loved the water and was happiest when crabbing. He is survived by a son, Cody Clemmer of Commerce, GA, three grandchildren, his longtime girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Simns of Rock Hall, MD, and his niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Brooke Clemmer and Kelley R. Clark. Services and shared memories will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 mi PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call two hours prior, from 11- 1. Contributions may be made to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620 to defray funeral costs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -