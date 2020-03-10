|
Troy Randall "Clem" Clemmer of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on March 5, 2020 at George Washington Hospital. He was 57. Born on July 18, 1962 in Pottstown, PA, he is the son of the late Donald R. and Patricia Ann Clemmer. He graduated from High School and moved to Rock Hall in 1981. Troy worked on the water and loved crabbing. He painted, worked in Construction and for a few years Lawn Care. He was one of those guys who would do anything for anyone, and he was a great friend. Troy loved the water and was happiest when crabbing. He is survived by a son, Cody Clemmer of Commerce, GA, three grandchildren, his longtime girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Simns of Rock Hall, MD, and his niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Brooke Clemmer and Kelley R. Clark. Services and shared memories will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 mi PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call two hours prior, from 11- 1. Contributions may be made to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620 to defray funeral costs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 12, 2020