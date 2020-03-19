|
Vernice Maryene Covany of Rock Hall, MD died on March 17, 2020 at her home. She was 88.
She was born in Kentucky on February 10, 1932 the daughter of the late George W. and Ester Maud Winchester Simmons. She was married to the late Jim Covany, he predeceased her in 2004.
Mrs. Covany resided in Middle River, MD before moving to her summer home in Rock Hall in 1972.
She spent her career as a seamstress working in Baltimore and for over 10 years with Rock Hall Manufacturing, "The Shirt Factory. She later worked with Pasta Plus as a cook.
Mrs. Covany was a member of Raum Chapel United Methodist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion, The Elks Lodge of Ocean City, and was a past member of the VFW of Middle River, MD and Ocean View, DE. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading, and anything to do with Gone with the Wind. She enjoyed trips to Assategaue Island, Frontier Town, and the Ocean City Maryland Boardwalk. She will be remembered for spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren and watching, from her window, the hummingbirds, deer, and those damn squirrels.
She is survived by her two children: Debbie Nelson and her husband Kevin and Robbie Plato, Sr. and his wife Leah all of Rock Hall along with 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two children John Plato, Jr. and Mark Plato.
Services will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends are invited from 12:00-1:00. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Raum Chapel Church 5272 Skinners Neck Road Rock Hall, MD 21661.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 26, 2020