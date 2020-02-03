|
|
Violet Jennet George, 86, formally of Chestertown, died Jan. 21, 2020.
Born in Still Pond, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ivy Campbell.
Jennet was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Buddy) George, sister May Schaeffler and son-in-law Tom Cole.
She retired from the A&P store as a cashier in 1987.
Her favorite past times were card games, bingo, jigsaw puzzles and dominos.
Jennet is survived by son Richard (Rick) George, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Chestertown, and daughter Patricia Cole of Port Charlotte, Florida; sisters Marie Thomas, Ester Minner, Dian Durham, Elaine Wiltbank and husband James; three grandchildren, Julie Davidson and husband Barry Halprin, Eric George, Robin (George) Doyle and husband Joe; four great grandchildren, Brittany, Trevor (TJ), Austin and Mackenzie.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
The family suggests contributions to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105; www.stjude.org/donate: (800) 805-5856.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 6, 2020