Violet Theresa Baxter, 86 of Worton, MD passed away at her home on August 29, 2020 with her daughters by her side.



Violet was born on August 12, 1934 in Middle River. Soon thereafter, she moved to Rock Hall with her family. She was the daughter of Alfred and Mary Tina Virginia Hinefelt of Rock Hall, MD. On Oct. 5, 1951 she married her childhood sweetheart, John (Jack) Baxter. They made their home in Worton, MD where they raised their four children.



Violet was quite active in her younger years teaching Sunday School, sewing, gardening, bowling and helping out on the family dairy farm. She was quite the mother and homemaker, always baking and cooking. It was important to her that everyone had enough to eat, even visitors. She enjoyed watching game shows, searching on her ipad, playing cards and spending time with her family.



She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Meikle of Lynch and Jackie Miller (Johnny) of Worton, MD and son in law Michael Ashley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Meikle, Brian Grussing, Stacy Ashley, Jonathan Perkins, Jessica Trinks and Hunter Miller and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Baxter, a son John Frank Baxter, Jr, a daughter Terry Ashley and siblings Bud Hinefelt, Pearl Batchelor and Gilbert Hinefelt.



Private graveside services provided by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



Burial in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a church or organization of one's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store