Virginia Smith Gill, 96, of Annapolis passed away on November 7, 2019 due to complications of a fall. Virginia was born in Chestertown, MD on March 18, 1923 to the late J. Earl and Lola Smith. Virginia was a graduate of Church Hill High School. She worked for the Sears Catalog company for 25 years before she retired. Virginia was a member of the Eastport United Methodist Church as well as the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing card games, especially duplicate bridge, knitting and crocheting. Virginia also played softball on the 1938 State Championship team. In addition to her parents Virginia was predeceased in death by her husband, J. Allen Gill whom she married in 1942; and her daughter, Joan Palmer. Virginia is survived by her son, James A. (Barbara) Gill, Jr. of Edgewater, son-in-law, Doug Palmer of Bethany Beach, DE; siblings, Charles Smith of Chestertown, Pearl Plummer of Fairlee and Sue Hadaway of Annapolis; Grandchildren, Jamie (Renee) Gill, Laura (Richie) Ward and Allison (Tom) Barnhill; and six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Virginia's life with her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Entombment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: JDRF.org or the : . On line condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 14, 2019