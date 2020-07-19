1/1
Virginia Kendall Shaw
1937 - 2020
Virginia Kendall Shaw, 82 of Galena, MD passed away on July 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Shaw was born on October 3, 1937, daughter of the late Elston E. and Mary Gladys Skeggs Kendall. She was raised in Fairlee and was a 1956 graduate of Chestertown High School. After her marriage in 1957 they moved to Galena. She had worked for the Kent County Board of Education, Chestertown Bank, Galena Branch and as clerk and treasurer for the Town of Galena. Virginia was a member of Olivet United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Lee Beck and an infant sister, Frances Lee Kendall.

Mrs. Shaw is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph Shaw, her children, Mark G. Shaw, Sr., (Barbara) , Donna S. Miller (Jerry) and David W. Shaw (Lisa) all of Galena, son-in-law Larry Beck of Chestertown, brothers and sisters, John Kendall of Henderson, MD, Ralph Kendall of Middletown, DE, George Kendall of Chestertown, Bernice Biddle of Dover, DE and Phyllis Wallace of Kennedyville; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial in Galena Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Galena Fire Company, Galena Lions Club or Compass Regional Hospice c/o Galena Funeral Home.

Published in Kent County News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
