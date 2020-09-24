1/1
Walker Ball "Wally" Lamb Jr.
1922 - 2020
Walker Ball "Wally" Lamb, Jr., 97, died September 19, 2020 in Shrewsbury, PA. He was born December 19, 1922 in Millington (Kent Co.), MD to the late Walker Ball and Susie Elsie (VanZanc) Lamb.

Wally started public elementary school September 1928 at 1-Room School, Morganee, MD and moved to Still Pond, MD in 1930 from which he graduated in June 1935. He entered Chestertown High School in September 1935 and graduated in June 1939. Wally went six months to Bryant and Stratton Business School, Baltimore, MD from September 1939 to March 1940.

Wally was first employed in April 1941 at the War Department in Washington, D.C. He was inducted into the Army Air Force in April 1943 and later became a parachute rigger in the 831st Bomb Squadron. In May 1944, he was sent to Italy and while in preparation for landing his ship was very close to another that was bombed and sunk by a German Messerschmitt. His ship was not hit but had severe rolling. Wally landed in Naples at the end of May and proceeded to his Base at Venosa, Italy. He left Italy in May 1945 and was honorably discharged in November 1945.

Wally returned to the Department of the Army at the Pentagon in December 1945 and remained there until March of 1949. He entered Display School in late 1949 and graduated early in 1950. He was employed by Brager's Department Store, Baltimore and later Stewarts Department Store, Baltimore until spring 1955 when he went to work for Mason and Dixon Trucking. Wally worked at several trucking companies including Roadway and retired from CTS, Baltimore.

After retirement, he became interested in auctions and yard sales and moved to York, PA in February 1997 where he remained. He was always a music lover and collected sheet music and recordings. He joined the Baltimore Vintage Record Club in February 1980. Wally became a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York (UUCY) in 2005.

Burial and graveside services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chester Cemetery, 310 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620 with Rev. Terry Cummings of UUCY officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at UUCY, 925 S. George Street, York, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UUCY, 925 S. George Street, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com



Published in Kent County News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chester Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
He was a great man thank you grandpa for all you did we love you
Randy Fizer
Family
September 23, 2020
Wally was an amazing person, he always cared about everyone else before himself. He will definitely be missed. We are so thankful to have had him in our life and he is a person that will never be forgotten. We love you Wally and we will always cherish the memories we have had with you.
Jacob & Ashley Fizer
Family
