Walter Thompson Jr.


1961 - 2019
Walter Thompson Jr. Obituary
Walter Thompson, Jr. 58 of Kennedyville, MD passed away on October 26, 2019 in Chester River Hospital, Chestertown.

Walter was born on September 13, 1961, son of Margaret Newsome Thompson and the late Walter Thompson, Sr. He was a lifetime resident of Kennedyville. Walter loved being a truck driver with numerous Florida runs. He was a proud supporter of A.A. and loved his Chevy Bel Air.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Guessford.

Walter is survived by his wife of 15 years Mary Jones Thompson; his mother Margaret Thompson of Kennedyville; a sister Susan Dibona (Chuck) of Aston, PA; nieces and nephews, Ashley Dibona, Jenna Dibona Jamie Dibona, Shelley Harvey (Scott) and Joey Leonard; great niece and nephews, Lacey, Josh and Travis Guessford and great-great nieces Aleesia and Lawren Guessford.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 31, 2019
