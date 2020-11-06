Wayne Carnell Ward, Sr., 63 of Worton, MD passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Wayne, son of the late Charles Oscar Ward, Jr. and Geraldine Mary Agnes Jones Ward, was born on April 23, 1957 in Kent County MD.



Wayne attended Kent County public schools. He worked at Campbell soup and Conagra foods for several years but eventually found his career at Local 199; where he was a laborer for an oil refinery. He worked at local 199 for over 20 years where he retired in May of 2019.



Wayne and Jane Ward first met in 1988 when they were both employed at Conagra Foods. They welcomed a son Wayne Ward Jr on May 20th 1990. They joined in Holy matrimony on July 9th 1991 and in the following year on July 4th 1992 welcomed their daughter Amber Ward. They accomplished their dream of buying a home where they created many memories as their family grew.



He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he was a member of the Bay City Lodge #1490 of Rock Hall MD. He enjoyed participating in car shows, detail his many cars, listening to music, and relaxing in his home. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to watch football with his wife and root for his favorite team The Ravens.



Wayne was preceded in death by his sister Arnita Fields, 2 nieces (Marsha Fields and Myra Brown), 2 nephews (Kevin Burris and Tyray Gilbert), and grandson Kevin Harris.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jane Theresa Thompson Ward (his biggest supporter); children, Vashon Ward of Chestertown MD, step-daughter, Teresa Burrell (Kermit) of Worton, MD, Wayne Ward, Jr. (Shannon) of Worton, MD and Amber Ward of Buffalo, NY; Siblings; Charles Ward III of Chesterville MD, Jocelyn Ward of Chestertown MD, Nettie Wilson of Delaware, Ercerlyn Green (Raymond, deceased) of Wilmington DE, Terrance Ward of Havre De Grace MD, and Larselyn Ward (Aaron) of Chestertown MD, 3 brother in laws, Wayne Reed, Larry Thompson, and Ricky Reed; 3 sister in laws Beverly Reed, Diane Reed, and Shirley Pollard (Richard), grandchildren; Da'Juan Burrell of Kent Island MD, Zye'Onnie Ward, Brielle Ward, Princess Ward, and Willow Ward of Worton MD, and a host of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on November 14th 1:00 PM at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen Schaech. Masks are required at all times.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



