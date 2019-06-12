CHESTERTOWN - William A. 'Buddy' Hurley, 94, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on June 8, 2019 at home.

Buddy was born on May 1, 1925 in Cambridge, MD, son of the late John S. and Cora E. Dennis Hurley. He was a WWII Veteran serving with the Navy for over three years with service in the South Pacific including time aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Bon Homme Richard. He was in Tokyo Harbor when the surrender was signed on Sept. 2, 1945 and was honorably discharged in May 1946. He loved being on the water and made a 38 years career as an officer for The Maryland Department of Natural Resources. His territories included Somerset, St. Mary's and Kent Counties, the Choptank and Sassafras Rivers, retiring in 1989.

Mr. Hurley was a member of Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36 and the Natural Resources Police Club. He was an avid jogger and runner and enjoyed his walks around Wilmer Park, enjoying the view. He loved to garden, both flower and vegetable. Buddy and his wife enjoyed traveling the Caribbean and southwest, loved reading and exercising, taking up Tai Chi at the age of 93.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Juanita Bloodsworth Hurley in 2017; his siblings: Alan Dennis, Richard 'Skippy' Hurley, Russell Hurley, Connie Peters; brothers and sisters in law.

Mr. Hurley is survived by his children: William H. 'Rick' Hurley; Connie Gsell and husband David; J. Anthony 'Tony' Hurley and his life partner Dr. Robert E. Wilson, all of Chestertown; his twin sister, Ilene Wolfe, of Chestertown, MD, formerly of Annapolis; granddaughters: Tracy Abram (Mike); Brandy Pinder (Roger-'Buddy'); two great granddaughters: Ariel and Logan Pinder; several nieces and nephews; and a special grand dog, 'Cowboy'.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD. 21620, Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or to a Veterans Organization of your choice. Published in The Kent County News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary