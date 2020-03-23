|
|
William Arlington (Billy) Jones, Sr., 75, of Coleman's, Maryland died March 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his love ones.
Born December 05, 1944 in Coleman's Corner, MD to the late William Isaacs and the late Amelia Jones Workman.
After graduating from Henry Highland Garnett High School in 1963 he was employed by Union Local 199 and worked at Delaware Refinery as a supervisor for 39 years until his retirement in 2006.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maude Jones; one son, William Arlington Jones, Jr. of Houston, TX; one daughter, Ursula (James) Massey of Upper Marlboro, MD; five grandchildren: Starla (Ken)Dupree, James (Tahana) Massey, Jr., Bria Grinage, Jalen Jones, Rashad Jones; three great grandchildren: Ken Dupree, Jr., Caiden Massey and Chloe Massey; one brother, Franklin (Brenda) Isaacs; one sister, Diane (Ike) Carroll; one sister-in-law, Veronica Isaacs; one uncle, Marvin (Shirley) Jones; two aunts: Beatrice Frazier and Joyce O. Walley; one Godchild, Marcus T. Turner.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12 noon at the Potter House Ministries in Fairlee, MD. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Union United Methodist Cemetery, Coleman's, MD. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Arrangements by Kenneth Walley Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 26, 2020