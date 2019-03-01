William C.B. Kerr, 85, of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on February 26, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.

Bill was born on Oct. 24, 1933, son of the late Charles B. and Emma Davis Kerr. He was a lifelong resident of Kent County and a graduate of Rock Hall High School. From 1956 thru 1958, he served in the U.S. Army, where he met his wife in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as an auto mechanic at Rock Hall Garage until retiring in 2002.

Bill was a life member of Rock Hall V.F.C. where he had served as president for three years, past assistant chief engineer and ambulance lieutenant. He was also a member of the Kent & Queen Anne's Fire and Rescue Association, where he served as president in 1979.

Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Fendl Kerr; children: Ruth Kerr, Kevin Kerr (Ella), both of Chestertown; two grandchildren: Bradley Kerr (Brandy), Christopher Kerr; and a great grandson, Beau Kerr.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rock Hall V.F.C., Rock Hall, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Rock Hall V.F.C., P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary