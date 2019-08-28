|
|
|
William Kendall Crow of Barclay, MD entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 26, 2019 while at his home with family by his side. He was 87.
William "Bill" K. Crow was born March 7, 1932 in Easton, MD the son of the late William Rankin Crow, Jr. and Birdie Kendall Jewell. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Chestertown High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and after having a successful career in the military, retired in 1971 as a 1st Sergeant. During his career he received the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 6 Bars, Army Commendation Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civic Action Honor Medal 1st Class and Expert Infantry Badge. After retirement he moved to Lynch and then went to work for Lamonte Chemical for 11 years. Bill also lived in Arizona for 25 years where he worked at Palo Verde Nuclear Plant. Bill was an avid history buff and reader and could rattle off sports stats like no one else. He was also a practical joker and foodie before the word foodie was ever known. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family or watching sports.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one daughter, Catherine Kehler and one brother, Alan Jewell.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Velma Sue Crow of Barclay, MD, two daughters, Pamela S. Walls of Barclay, MD, Tammy L. Eaton of Greensboro, MD, one son, William T. Crow of Greensboro, MD, three sisters, Elizabeth Bedwell of Denton, MD, Joyce Willis of Chestertown, MD, Patricia Carter of Chestertown, MD; ten grandchildren, Michelle Bell, Tiffany Leyda, James "Trey" Walls, Michael Nelson, Amber Welch, Angie Crow, Cameron Crow, Danny Mena, Kendal Downing, Melissa Kehler and twenty great grandchildren. No man ever loved more and no man was ever more loved. His laugh, his love and his legacy lives on.
Services will be held Friday, August 30 at 11:00 am at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will be held in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to or Compass Regional Hospice.
Published in The Kent County News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019