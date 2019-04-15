MILLINGTON - William E. Gustafson, 83, of Millington, MD, passed away on April 12, 2019 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown, MD.

Mr. Gustafson was born on Dec. 14, 1935 in Easton, MD, son of the late Edward and Lula E. Conner Gustafson. As an infant, his family moved to Rock Hall and later moved to River Rd. where he has lived since. He was a graduate of Chestertown High School Class of 1955.

Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Korea from 1957 to 1959. For 34 years, he worked as a mechanic for W.N. Cooper & Son, retiring in 2000. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing softball, including the over 40 league. He also enjoyed playing volleyball, horseshoes and cards with his family, hunting, traveling, and watching the Orioles, Colts and Ravens. He attended Kennedyville United Methodist Church, helping with their building maintenance and any activity needed. Bill also enjoyed music programs at area churches.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: John and Tommy Gustafson; brothers in law: William Wootten, David Taylor; and a sister in law, Beverly Gustafson.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Anna Willis Gustafson; his daughter, Lisa Usilton and her husband Donald, of Kennedyville; three sisters: Irene Wootten, of Dover, DE; Patsy Taylor, of Salisbury, MD; Louise Howard (Bill), of Harlan, KY; his brother, Richard Gustafson (Lesa), of Crumpton, MD; a sister in law, Kathy Lyons, of Rock Hall, MD; granddaughter, Sarah Usilton; step grandchildren: Mike Usilton, Christina Roberts (Bill), Donnie Usilton Jr.; three step great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Burial in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Kennedyville U.M. Church, P.O. Box 32, Kennedyville, MD 21645.