William Edwin Cain Jr., born March 26, 1940, passed away at his home on Nov. 6th, 2020. He was 80.



Born in Wilmington General Hospital, Wilmington, DE to William Edwin Cain Sr and Frances Seery Cain. Mr. Cain Was baptized at his family's Church, Marshallton Methodists, Marshallton, DE on Sept 8th, 1940 by Rev. John Kelso. He was enrolled at that church in; The Cradle Roll Department, Church/School.



Mr. Cain's parents, during his childhood moved the family from Marshallton, DE to Walnut Street in Rock Hall, MD, where his dad, William Cain Sr. started a small Seafood Business (Cain's Seafood). It's there, that he learned the Bay, becoming a waterman. Billy, as everyone knew him, had a love of the Bay and wanted all the nautical teachings he could learn. Mentored by the late Calvin Kendall, a waterman icon himself, he taught Young Billy all he could of the Bay and how to harvest it. Billy purchased his pride; the Sea Lady. Over the years Billy built many friendships, a list too long to list. He catered to his family, nephews and nieces. His sisters catered to him too, with their hospitality and family gatherings. Tyrone Hawkins, one of many of Billy's lifelong friends always said it best when describing Billy; "Cain is Cain", then he would laugh and shake his head.



Everyone around town that ever brushed elbows with Billy, has a story; some funny, some sad, some bad, but most are memories that would make you glad that you knew him. When Billy and his girlfriend, Debbie Bryden (now Legg) had their baby, it changed him. Billie Jo was his shining star. Everywhere he went, Billy Jo was clinging to his leg. Over the years, through their hearts, they were both clinging to each other.



As the years moved on, Billy left the water and began a career in farming, with Herman Hill Sr. and then Jr. at Yearlings Beginning Farm in Rock Hall. After retiring, Billy stayed busy, cutting a few lawns around town until recently, where his health began taking a toll on him.



Billy's love was the water, farming, the military, (although never going to serve, himself). He had the utmost respect for anyone wearing the uniform. Billy, back in the day, was an avid hunter, but most importantly, had a love of guns. The Remington Arms Company presented Billy with a new shotgun at their family farm, Remington Farms, which he treasured, until a house fire took out his gun and trophy room. He had MD State Bay License of every caliber from Soft Shell Clamming, Commercial Fishing, Crab Potting, and Patent Tonging. There was nothing he didn't know about the Chesapeake, its tributaries, and farming. He was a member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association since the early 60's. Billy loved to cook and loved sharing his pretty famous rotisserie chickens with his family and friends.



Billy's life and legacy will move on through his family; Daughter, Billy Jo Cain Miller (George), Colora, MD; his grandchildren, Breana Whye, Soffie Morris, and McKinlee Olsen; great-grandchild, Baby Wayne; step-children, Pam Hickman, Steve and Cindy Smith; sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Cain Ainsworth & Tom, Wilmington, DE, Jean Russell, Wilmington, DE, Madeline Cornilious, Rock Hall, MD; nieces and nephews, Bob Godfrey, Lake Mary, FL, Elizabeth A. (Betty Anne) Glenn, Rock Hall, MD, Arthur Godfrey, Burlington, NC, Robyn, Denise, Billy, Karen, Lora, Lana, Justin, Herbie & Dawn. There are many great-nieces and nephews on the Cain and Bryden side as well as lifelong friends that have become like family to Billy.



Preceded in his passing are his parents, William Edwin Cain Sr. and Frances Seery Cain; his younger brother, Lewis Herbert Cain Sr.; stepson Butch Smith; nephew, Raymond Nelson Godfrey; brothers in-law, Roby Cornilious Jr., William Owen Walbert Jr.; as well as a special niece, Trish Mench.



A few days before Billy's passing, a reflection: "My Uncle Billy was a man of honor, if he said he was going to do something, he did it. He loved people, had no time for grand standing, couldn't stand a show off. He lived a humble life. He was abreast of all the goings on about the town (true or not, lol) Uncle Billy talked with me and plead with me to reach out, at people that could not love. Although his life was far from perfect, there can be no life if there is no love. Love is the life blood of us all. We can have a troubled childhood that makes it really hard to get over that hurdle, but when you just can't, and then age starts to grab us, health issues and the what-not's of the so called golden years, Well, that combination sometimes can be a volatile mix, without Love and support from one another. So, in my uncles final days, he plead with me, to me, to pass the word; LOVE each other, Find Good in a person, Find good in one another. Let's do this, people, together." -Arthur Godfrey



Per My Uncle & Billy Jo's Wishes; The will be NO Funeral Service or public Memorial. Please Memorialize William Edwin Cain Jr. in your hearts and through these photos that we and others have shared.



