CHESTERTOWN - William H. Campbell Sr., 79, of Chestertown passed away May 24, 2019 at home.

Bill was born Aug. 1, 1939, son of the late John Roeder Campbell Sr. and Pauline Hicks Campbell. He was born and raised in Betterton and was active in the Boy Scouts. In 1957, Bill graduated from Chestertown High School. At the age of 14, he began working for Delmarva Power, mowing grass, where he later became a trouble service man. He retired in 1994 after 38 years of service.

He served with the Maryland National Guard and was a life member of Betterton American Legion and Betterton Volunteer Fire Company and was a charter member of Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474. Bill enjoyed golfing, boating, playing cards, bird hunting, spending time with his friends and his dogs Brandy, Libby and Gabby.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John Roeder Campbell Jr. and Walter R. Campbell.

Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years Flossie Whittington Campbell; children William "Chip" Campbell Jr. (Tammy) of Betterton, Mark E. Campbell of Chestertown, Mark R. Elburn and Michael R. Elburn, both of Rock Hall, Glen D. Campbell of Queens, N.Y. and Kelley R. Campbell (Michele) of Galena; a sister, Dorothy Smith of Worton; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five nieces; and a nephew.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, where funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will be held at a later date. Please dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Betterton VFC, 2 Howell Point Road, Betterton, MD 21610 or the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD 21620. Published in The Kent County News on May 30, 2019