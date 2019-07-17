Wm. Kenneth Lister of Chestertown, Maryland died on June 25, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was 67.



He was born in Ingleside, MD on November 4, 1951 the son of the late William and Marguerite Larrimore Lister. Kenny graduated from Queen Anne's County High School. He worked in the Grocery Industry for 30 years. His employment began with A&P which later began Super Fresh Grocery Stores. He retired at age 50 as the assistant manager of the Easton Super Fresh. Kenny was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing softball, and loved his dogs. He was a member of AA.



He is survived by his sister: Brenda Sue Pepper (Bruce) of Denton, MD, Gregory "Pete" Young whom was raised like a brother, two step-sons: Shane Shockley (Holly) of Federalsburg, MD, and Jimmy Shockley of Baltimore, MD; a step-daughter: Carrie Noss of PA; his step-mother Nancy Lister of Church Hill, MD and his step-grandmother: Evelyn Roe of Church Hill, MD. He is also survived by six grandchildren and Gregory "Pete" Young whom was raised like a brother.



His son Matthew Todd Lister predeceased him.



Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the service (10-11). Interment will be in Church Published in The Kent County News on July 18, 2019