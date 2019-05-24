ROCK HALL - William Leonard Leary Jr., 67, passed away on May 6, 2019 from respiratory failure while at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. Lenny Leary was the only son of Ruth Thomas Leary and William L. Leary Sr. of Rock Hall, MD. Mr. Leary senior owned and operated the Rock Hall Hardware store in Rock Hall, MD for many years.

Lenny Leary graduated from Charlotte Hall Academy and worked for the State of Maryland while living in Bel Air, MD, for about 20 years.

He then returned to his home town of Rock Hall, MD, to take care of his aged parents, who both passed away several years ago. Lenny was a very kind person, who had a great sense of humor, and a big hearty laugh. He was a collector of electric guitars, and was seen with his dog Peaches who was with him almost everywhere he went. He requested that there be no public funeral upon his death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eastern Shore Baptist Church, in care of Pastor Alex Newton, 119 Station Lane, Grasonville, MD 21638. Published in The Kent County News on May 30, 2019