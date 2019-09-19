|
|
|
William R "Bill" Maule III died Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor in Chestertown, MD. He was 66. Born Dec. 18, 1952 in Chestertown, MD, Bill was the son of the late William R. Maule Jr. and Katherine "Jones" Maule. He was a 1970 graduate of Queen Anne's High School. After graduation he served his country in the National Guard. He returned home and went to work for the family business as a plumber and electrician and recently retired in 2015. Bill was a member of the Betterton/Still Pond Lion's Club, Calvary Asbury United Methodist church in Sudlersville and a proud member of AA. He loved music and playing the drums. He had a talent of being able to play without reading music, he would listen to a song one time and be able to play it. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and watching the Orioles and the Ravens and his favorite show, Blue Bloods, on tv. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Steven Maule. He is survived by his son William R. Maule IV of Millington, MD, brother, David Wayne Maule of Millington, MD, step son, Douglas G. Brooks of Chestertown, MD and three grandchildren, Jordan, R.J. and Katherine Maule all of Millington,MD.
Services will be held Sat, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm. Interment will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 26, 2019