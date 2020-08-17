1/1
William Neal Miller Sr.
1931 - 2020
William 'Neal' Miller, Sr., 89 of Worton, MD died August 15, 2020.

Neal was born in Indiana, PA on August 14, 1931. He was the son of the late Jacob W. and Mary Frances Miller and predeceased by his sisters Evanell and Doris. He moved from Blairsville, PA to Folcroft, PA in 1947. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542. He was employed by a number of contractors in Delaware County and was with George F. Mayer and Sons, Folsom, PA from 1958 until 1986 when he retired. He was an avid hunter. He also enjoyed being a groundskeeper at Comp Tockwogh, Worton, MD. At that time Neal and his wife Joan moved to Worton, MD where he built his retirement home.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Joan Miller; JoNan of Worton, MD, Stevan (Lisa) of Mainsburg, PA and Patricia Miller (Robert Edwards) of Trainer, PA, and predeceased by William (Pete) Miller. Four grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and family members in Western, PA and of course the grand dogs.

At his request no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be offered to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

Published in Kent County News on Aug. 17, 2020.
