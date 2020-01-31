Home

Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
William S. Spray Jr.


1931 - 2020
William S. Spray Jr. Obituary
William S. Spray, Jr., 88 of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Spray was born on Christmas Day 1931, son of the late William S., Sr. and Martha McGrogan Spray. He was a lifetime resident of Rock Hall where he farmed and worked as a janitor for 19 years at Kent County High School and Rock Hall Elementary.. Bill enjoyed splitting wood, mowing grass, caning chairs and spending time with his family.

Mr. Spray is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Grace Biggs Spray in 2014, a son Michael Spray; grandson Matthew Spray; brother, Robert Spray and sisters, Elaine Corney, Rosetta Lins and Mary Bigelow.

Bill is survived by his sons, George Spray (Carolyn) of Rock Hall and John Spray (Mary) of Carthage, NY; a brother, Jimmy Spray (Barbara) of Harrington, DE; sisters, Ann Newsom of Worton and Margaret Kimble of Ingleside; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren

A viewing will be held on Monday, February 3 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 6, 2020
