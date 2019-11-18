|
|
|
William George Skinner Sr., of Chestertown, MD died Friday, Nov 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 75. Mr. Skinner was born Dec 5, 1943 in Chestertown, MD the son of the late George Roy Skinner and Margaret "Blackiston" Skinner. Bill was a 1962 graduate of Sudlersville High School. He went to work for Maryland State Highway as a materials inspector and retired in 1993. He also worked with his son in their trucking business, BS Transport. In 1963 he married his wife of 55 years, Louise Bonwill. Bill was past president and chief of Crumpton Vol. Fire Co. He loved his motorcycle and traveling all over on it, especially to Daytona and other various bike shows. He also enjoyed going to yard sales, Dixon's Furniture Auction and Bennett and Cohey's. He is survived by his wife, Louise Skinner of Chestertown, MD, son William George Skinner Jr.(Stephanie) of Chestertown, MD, daughter Connie Skinner Morris (Raymond) of Church Hill, MD, sisters Frances Skinner Comegys of Elkton, MD, Susie Skinner Comegys (Guy) of Davie, FL, and three grandchildren, Levi Skinner of Chestertown,MD, Arianna Morris of Church Hill, MD, Kayci Morris of Church Hill, MD, two special family members Cassie and Stephen of Chestertown, MD and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Thursday Nov 21, 2019 at 1pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm. Interment will follow the service in Crumpton Cemetery in Crumpton, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Soropimist of Kent and Queen Anne's Counties P. O. Box 535 Chestertown, MD 21620. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 21, 2019