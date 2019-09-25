|
William F. Trakat III, D.O. of Chestertown, Maryland died on September 23, 2019 at Heron Point. He was 78.
He was born on August 3, 1941 in New York City the son of the late William F. and Carol Robolotti Trakat. He was a 1959 graduate of North Penn High School and a 1963 graduate of Gettysburg College. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1977 and a certification in Family Practice in 1986.
Dr. Trakat was employed from 1978-1993 with the Lansdale Medical Group and from 1995-2001 as Assistant Professor of the Family Practice Department with Mercy Suburban Hospital in Norristown, PA. He retired in 2002.
He was a member of the Center Sandwich Historical Society and the "Over the Hill Hikers" in New Hampshire. Dr. Trakat hiked 48 - "4000 Footers" in New Hampshire and "52 with the view". He was a longtime educational volunteer with the Sultana and helped in the building of the Sultana Schooner and the Shallop. He also volunteered with the Kent County Humane Society. He could be seen on his daily, lengthy walk, enjoyed birdwatching, mushroom picking, local nature walks, and was an accomplished woodworker in the traditional shaker style.
Dr. Trakat loved his granddaughter, Jess.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandee Nyce Trakat of Chestertown, MD, a daughter Heidi T. Casey, a granddaughter Jessica Casey of Royersford, PA, a sister: Gerry Daniluk and her husband Larry of Lansdale, PA, and a nephew: Chris Daniluk and his wife Lori of Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sultana Educational Foundation P.O. Box 524 Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 26, 2019